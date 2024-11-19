Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 301,700 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the October 15th total of 276,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 94.3 days.

Fevertree Drinks Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FQVTF opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.90. Fevertree Drinks has a one year low of $8.74 and a one year high of $15.50.

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers Indian, Mediterranean, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; gingers; sodas; cola and lemonades; cocktails; and sparkling soft drinks.

