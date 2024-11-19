Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 301,700 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the October 15th total of 276,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 94.3 days.
Fevertree Drinks Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FQVTF opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.90. Fevertree Drinks has a one year low of $8.74 and a one year high of $15.50.
Fevertree Drinks Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fevertree Drinks
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Is Monolithic Power Systems a Screaming Buy After Near 40% Drop?
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Applied Materials Market Capitulates: Now is the Time to Buy
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 3 Ultra-High Dividend Yield Stocks for the New Year
Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.