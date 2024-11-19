First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,075,910 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 62,023 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $22,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 0.5% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 176,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First BanCorp. by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 57,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in First BanCorp. by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. FCG Investment Co grew its stake in First BanCorp. by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 30,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in First BanCorp. by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBP opened at $20.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average of $19.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $22.40.

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $234.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.51 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FBP shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on First BanCorp. from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on First BanCorp. from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on First BanCorp. from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First BanCorp. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.40.

In related news, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 1,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $41,815.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,608.76. This trade represents a 2.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $529,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 236,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,223.10. This trade represents a 9.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,556 shares of company stock valued at $736,365. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

