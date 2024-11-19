First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $49.75 and traded as high as $49.87. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF shares last traded at $49.78, with a volume of 9,097 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.75. The company has a market capitalization of $261.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.00 and a beta of 0.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. This is an increase from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s payout ratio is 381.58%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCAL. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

