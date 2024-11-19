Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,800 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the October 15th total of 96,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Fluidra Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLUIF opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.31 and its 200 day moving average is $22.42. Fluidra has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $25.11.

Fluidra Company Profile

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets accessories and machinery for swimming-pools, irrigation and water treatment, and purification for residential and commercial pool market worldwide. The company provides basic pool fittings, which includes ladders, showers, pumps, valves, filters, heaters, grilles, water lighting, cleaning accessories, and others; robotic pool cleaners, pool covers, fire and water features, slides, springboards, and connected products; pool fittings spare parts; above-ground pools, and natural ponds and pools; and swim spas, saunas and steam baths, sensory showers, and Nordic baths.

