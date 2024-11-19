FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Holdings Raised by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get FormFactor alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 262,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,976,000 after buying an additional 17,079 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in FormFactor in the first quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 16.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 15,756 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 132,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 16,855 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 34,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 16,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $37.74 on Tuesday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.11 and a 1 year high of $63.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on FormFactor from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of FormFactor from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FormFactor

Insider Activity at FormFactor

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $181,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,010,897.28. This represents a 0.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About FormFactor

(Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.