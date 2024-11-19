Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 421,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,222 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortrea were worth $8,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTRE. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Fortrea by 311.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 78,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 59,690 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Fortrea by 466.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 67,865 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fortrea by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Fortrea by 420.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the 1st quarter valued at about $496,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FTRE shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Fortrea from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fortrea from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortrea in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Fortrea from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Fortrea from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortrea has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Fortrea Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of FTRE stock opened at $18.86 on Tuesday. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $41.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.63 and a 200-day moving average of $23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $674.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.86 million. Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

About Fortrea

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

