Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF) Short Interest Down 7.9% in October

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,202,400 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the October 15th total of 7,821,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 72,024.0 days.

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FRLOF opened at C$0.75 on Tuesday. Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust has a 1-year low of C$0.71 and a 1-year high of C$0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.78.

About Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust ("FLCT") is a Singapore-listed real estate investment trust with a portfolio comprising 107 industrial and commercial properties, worth approximately S$6.4 billion, diversified across five major developed markets – Australia, Germany, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

