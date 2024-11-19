FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR) Stake Cut by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR – Free Report) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BUFR. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 608.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF in the first quarter worth $770,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 42.5% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 14,410 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF during the second quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000.

FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF Price Performance

BUFR opened at $30.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.23.

FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BUFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETFs. BUFR was launched on Aug 10, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.