FY2025 Earnings Estimate for DCOM Issued By DA Davidson

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $3.05 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.00. The consensus estimate for Dime Community Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $171.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.65 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 5.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DCOM. Stephens upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. Piper Sandler lowered Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ DCOM opened at $35.29 on Monday. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52-week low of $17.29 and a 52-week high of $36.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.47 and a 200-day moving average of $24.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 17th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Insider Activity

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 29,000 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $928,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,044,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,415,072. This represents a 2.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dime Community Bancshares

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 480,944 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,851,000 after purchasing an additional 263,225 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $4,702,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 1,546.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 217,719 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after buying an additional 204,493 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 503,653 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,505,000 after acquiring an additional 162,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,090,834 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $31,416,000 after acquiring an additional 143,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

