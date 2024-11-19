FY2025 EPS Estimates for Datatec Boosted by Edison Inv. Res

Datatec Limited (OTCMKTS:DTTLYFree Report) – Analysts at Edison Inv. Res upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Datatec in a report released on Thursday, November 14th. Edison Inv. Res analyst K. Thompson now expects that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Datatec’s current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share.

Datatec Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DTTLY opened at $3.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.02. Datatec has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $4.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.00.

Datatec Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th.

Datatec Company Profile

Datatec Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Westcon International, Logicalis International, Logicalis Latin America, and Corporate and Management Consulting. The company distributes cyber security, network infrastructure, unified collaboration products, data centre solutions, and channel services; and offers financing/leasing solutions for ICT customers.

