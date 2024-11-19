FY2025 EPS Estimates for Datatec Boosted by Edison Inv. Res

Datatec Limited (OTCMKTS:DTTLY – Free Report) – Analysts at Edison Inv. Res upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Datatec in a report released on Thursday, November 14th. Edison Inv. Res analyst K. Thompson now expects that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Datatec’s current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share.
Datatec Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DTTLY opened at $3.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.02. Datatec has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $4.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.00.
Datatec Cuts Dividend
Datatec Company Profile
Datatec Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Westcon International, Logicalis International, Logicalis Latin America, and Corporate and Management Consulting. The company distributes cyber security, network infrastructure, unified collaboration products, data centre solutions, and channel services; and offers financing/leasing solutions for ICT customers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Datatec
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Is Monolithic Power Systems a Screaming Buy After Near 40% Drop?
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Applied Materials Market Capitulates: Now is the Time to Buy
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 3 Ultra-High Dividend Yield Stocks for the New Year
Receive News & Ratings for Datatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.