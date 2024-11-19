FY2026 EPS Estimates for NYSEMKT:MTA Raised by Analyst

Get Metalla Royalty & Streaming alerts:

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2026 earnings estimates for Metalla Royalty & Streaming in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 14th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Metalla Royalty & Streaming’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of NYSEMKT:MTA opened at $3.05 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.09. The firm has a market cap of $280.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.13 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional Trading of Metalla Royalty & Streaming

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTA. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the second quarter worth $234,000. Merk Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 125.0% in the second quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 3.0% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 4,550,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after purchasing an additional 132,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.82% of the company’s stock.

About Metalla Royalty & Streaming

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of gold, silver, copper royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada. It operates in Australia, Argentina, Mexico, Canada, Tanzania, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Brazil, Venezuela, and the United States.

