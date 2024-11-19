FY2026 EPS Forecast for CCL Industries Cut by Analyst

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CCL Industries in a report issued on Thursday, November 14th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Abdullah now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.69 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.74.
CCL Industries Price Performance
