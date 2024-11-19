Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Given “Buy” Rating at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Free Report) in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $13.00.

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Gambling.com Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Gambling.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

GAMB opened at $11.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.15 million, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.86. Gambling.com Group has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $13.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 972,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,877,000 after purchasing an additional 91,799 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Gambling.com Group by 197.7% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 202,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 134,620 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 29.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

