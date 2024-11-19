Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lowered its stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,024 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the third quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Glaukos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Glaukos during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Glaukos

In other news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.36, for a total value of $646,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,216,581.84. The trade was a 4.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $392,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,225,345.12. This represents a 8.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,275 shares of company stock worth $1,354,967 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Price Performance

GKOS stock opened at $136.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.36 and a beta of 1.02. Glaukos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.22 and a fifty-two week high of $145.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.57.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $96.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.50 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.99%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GKOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Glaukos from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on Glaukos from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Glaukos from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.55.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

