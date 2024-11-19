GSA Capital Partners LLP Cuts Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 26.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,486 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Trust Company N.A grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 5.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 57.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 2.6% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 54.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 4.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Stock Down 0.7 %

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $71.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.55. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $49.34 and a twelve month high of $74.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $74,967.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,154.56. This represents a 53.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $2,939,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,336,734.98. The trade was a 3.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 161,076 shares of company stock worth $10,702,931 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

BYD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.38.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

