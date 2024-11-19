Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Upgraded at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HAFC. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Hanmi Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

Hanmi Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Hanmi Financial stock opened at $25.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Hanmi Financial has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $26.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.60. The company has a market cap of $772.82 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.84.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $108.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanmi Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is presently 48.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 47.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 278.4% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 8,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the second quarter worth about $168,000. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

