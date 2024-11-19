Harbour Investments Inc. Increases Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,643,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,493 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Truist Financial by 316.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,117,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,351 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,957,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Truist Financial by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,835,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,446,000 after acquiring an additional 541,037 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Truist Financial by 4,435.3% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 505,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,605,000 after acquiring an additional 494,007 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $46.79 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $31.23 and a 12-month high of $47.57. The company has a market cap of $62.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.33.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -145.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Compass Point boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $43.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.37.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

