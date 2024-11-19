HC Wainwright Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for CVE:HIV

Get HIVE Blockchain Technologies alerts:

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for HIVE Blockchain Technologies in a report issued on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.48). HC Wainwright has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

HIV has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Capmk raised shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded HIVE Blockchain Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Stock Performance

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is a services company in the Business Services industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.