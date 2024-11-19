Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Short Interest Update

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the October 15th total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 473,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

NASDAQ HCAT opened at $7.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

HCAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Health Catalyst presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.71.

In other news, insider Kevin Lee Freeman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,460.82. The trade was a 2.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 8,137 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $61,678.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,018.64. The trade was a 5.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,068 shares of company stock valued at $257,555 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 6.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 59.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

