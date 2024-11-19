Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Hill & Smith PLC (LON:HILS – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,042.62 ($25.89) and traded as high as GBX 2,157.09 ($27.34). Hill & Smith shares last traded at GBX 2,110 ($26.75), with a volume of 118,363 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on HILS shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($29.79) target price on shares of Hill & Smith in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,040.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,042.62. The stock has a market cap of £1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,244.68 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, insider Rutger Helbing purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,039 ($25.85) per share, for a total transaction of £203,900 ($258,461.15). Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hill & Smith PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Roads & Security, Engineered Solutions, and Galvanizing Services. The Roads & Security segment supplies products and services to support road and highway infrastructure, including temporary and permanent road safety barriers; renewable energy lighting and power solutions; intelligent traffic solutions; street lighting columns; and bridge parapets, as well as offers security products that includes hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.

