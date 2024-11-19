Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Hologic alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Hologic by 188.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 13,380 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 51.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 518,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after purchasing an additional 176,006 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 95,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 66,000 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its stake in Hologic by 5.2% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,630,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $121,060,000 after purchasing an additional 80,575 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Hologic by 352.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 299,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,474,000 after buying an additional 232,928 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Hologic from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.91.

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $78.79 on Tuesday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.59 and a 12 month high of $84.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.28.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The business had revenue of $987.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.25 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 19.59%. Hologic’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.