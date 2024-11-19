Huntington National Bank Acquires 770 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 277.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Roblox were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 102.4% in the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Roblox by 132.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Roblox from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Roblox from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Roblox from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.30.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of RBLX opened at $51.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of -31.12 and a beta of 1.56. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $29.55 and a 1 year high of $55.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.65.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 986.36% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 12,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $540,455.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,702.40. This trade represents a 12.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 25,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $1,308,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,731,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,996,916.30. The trade was a 0.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 962,152 shares of company stock worth $44,111,621. 22.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

