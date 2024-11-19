Huntington National Bank Boosts Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Huntington National Bank grew its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 2,220.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on TRGP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $172.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $173.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Targa Resources from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Argus upgraded Targa Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $182.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.79.

Targa Resources Stock Up 1.5 %

Targa Resources stock opened at $199.00 on Tuesday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $81.03 and a 12 month high of $199.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.15.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.25%.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $365,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,504,736.20. This represents a 1.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 30,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total value of $5,709,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,979 shares in the company, valued at $15,793,393.07. This represents a 26.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 185,760 shares of company stock valued at $30,026,712. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Targa Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Articles

