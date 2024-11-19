Huntington National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Huntington National Bank raised its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 381.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,156,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $864,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,147 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,542,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,073,000 after purchasing an additional 532,251 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 8.0% during the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 5,134,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,850,000 after purchasing an additional 379,474 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the second quarter valued at $10,641,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the second quarter valued at $7,186,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Old Republic International from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Old Republic International Stock Up 0.4 %

ORI stock opened at $37.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $27.19 and a twelve month high of $37.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.45.

About Old Republic International

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.