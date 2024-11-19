Huntington National Bank Buys 117 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Illumina were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 7.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,341 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Illumina by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,728 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in Illumina by 4.2% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,512 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on Illumina from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Argus raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

ILMN stock opened at $130.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.35. The stock has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.39 and a 12 month high of $156.66.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

