Huntington National Bank Decreases Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 32.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Moderna were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the second quarter worth $26,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Moderna by 230.4% in the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRNA. HSBC upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Moderna from $178.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Moderna from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $39.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.56 and its 200 day moving average is $96.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.20. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.80 and a 1 year high of $170.47.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $1.92. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 43.77%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $42,985.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,440.60. The trade was a 7.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,930 shares of company stock valued at $217,170 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

