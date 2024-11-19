Huntington National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Huntington National Bank lessened its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 18.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,257,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,067,000 after buying an additional 17,541 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,450,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 906.5% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 101.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 9,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MHK. Barclays reduced their price target on Mohawk Industries from $161.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.08.

Insider Transactions at Mohawk Industries

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $99,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,709 shares in the company, valued at $17,979,665.14. The trade was a 0.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Stock Down 1.3 %

MHK opened at $138.47 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.68. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.71 and a 52 week high of $164.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.