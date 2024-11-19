Huntington National Bank Has $48,000 Stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 1,906.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in StoneX Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in StoneX Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in StoneX Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $3,690,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 506,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,898,349.48. This trade represents a 6.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $97.21 on Tuesday. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.07 and a 52 week high of $101.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.04 and its 200-day moving average is $80.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.75.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

