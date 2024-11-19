Huntington National Bank Has $64,000 Position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS)

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Free Report) by 135.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get John Hancock Income Securities Trust alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 70,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 33.0% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 57,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 14,217 shares in the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 19.4% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 28,424 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 1,062.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 11,688 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Price Performance

NYSE JHS opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.36. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $11.87.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Cuts Dividend

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%.

(Free Report)

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.