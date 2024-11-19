Huntington National Bank Has $69,000 Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 1,145.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 436 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Generac were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Generac by 1,278.9% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 6,983 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter worth about $476,000. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Generac by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 20,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in shares of Generac by 716.5% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 1,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $181.95 on Tuesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.89 and a twelve month high of $195.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.01 and its 200-day moving average is $151.96.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.27. Generac had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Generac from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Generac from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Generac from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Generac from $148.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.21.

In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 3,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $585,069.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,282.04. The trade was a 22.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total value of $833,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 557,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,825,688.20. This trade represents a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,268 shares of company stock worth $7,584,853. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

