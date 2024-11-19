Huntington National Bank Has $73,000 Stock Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Vail Resorts by 150.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 318.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

MTN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.90.

NYSE MTN opened at $176.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.43 and a 200 day moving average of $180.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.13. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $165.00 and a one year high of $236.92.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($4.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $265.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.84 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a dividend of $2.22 per share. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 147.26%.

In other Vail Resorts news, insider Robert A. Katz sold 9,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total transaction of $1,635,910.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 245,961 shares in the company, valued at $43,284,216.78. This trade represents a 3.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Angela A. Korch purchased 165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.09 per share, with a total value of $28,559.85. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,187 shares in the company, valued at $378,547.83. The trade was a 8.16 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

