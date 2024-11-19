Huntington National Bank Has $86,000 Stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 63.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 140.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 26.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $176.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.33 and a beta of 0.84. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.58 and a 52-week high of $218.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.43.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $163.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chadwick Collins sold 6,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.69, for a total value of $1,160,509.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,446 shares in the company, valued at $9,238,941.74. This trade represents a 11.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.63.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

