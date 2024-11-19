Huntington National Bank Has $87,000 Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 17,062 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 124.5% in the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 53,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 29,552 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $3,842,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 259,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,459,000 after purchasing an additional 132,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 390.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 32,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 25,958 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TAP shares. Barclays upped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.31.

TAP opened at $61.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.35. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $49.19 and a 12 month high of $69.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.78%. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

