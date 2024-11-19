Huntington National Bank Increases Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in JD.com were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,635,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 30.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,821,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $159,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,356 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 177.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,873,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,753 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,642,000. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 285.0% during the 2nd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 946,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,452,000 after purchasing an additional 700,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD opened at $35.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.57. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Several analysts have issued reports on JD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

