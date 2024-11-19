Huntington National Bank Makes New $49,000 Investment in Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS)

Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Metallus during the third quarter worth about $3,017,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Metallus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,956,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Metallus in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,226,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Metallus during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Metallus during the third quarter worth approximately $942,000. 77.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTUS stock opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $615.74 million, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.35. Metallus Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $24.31.

Metallus Inc manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications.

