Huntington National Bank Purchases 2,131 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Huntington National Bank raised its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 86.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in NU were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NU. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in NU in the third quarter worth $2,086,000. Regal Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NU by 27.0% in the third quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 190,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 40,503 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in NU by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 6,891 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NU by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in NU by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NU opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.44. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NU. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of NU from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NU currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.21.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

