Huntington National Bank Purchases 232 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 514 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the third quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Trading Up 1.4 %

WCN stock opened at $186.01 on Tuesday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $130.33 and a one year high of $188.30. The company has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a PE ratio of 51.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a $0.315 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 34.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WCN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Waste Connections from $198.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Waste Connections from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Scotiabank began coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Waste Connections to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $208.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.56.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

