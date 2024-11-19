Huntington National Bank Purchases 343 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 445.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 172.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 7,884 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 108,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 200.5% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 16,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 11,208 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,946,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth $474,000. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBKR has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $182.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.67. The company has a market cap of $76.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.60 and a 52 week high of $183.01.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 7.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

