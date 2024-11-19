Huntington National Bank Purchases 9 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTD. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 242.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,174.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,377.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,401.85. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,041.49 and a one year high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.00 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $954.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.93 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 531.78% and a net margin of 21.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.75, for a total value of $99,693.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,820. This trade represents a 24.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,338.75.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

