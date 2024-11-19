Huntington National Bank Sells 308 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 314 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Paylocity alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Paylocity by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 100.0% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 13.3% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 60,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in Paylocity by 6.4% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $195.57 on Tuesday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $129.94 and a one year high of $215.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 29,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.55, for a total transaction of $5,819,059.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at $2,310,445.25. This trade represents a 71.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total transaction of $101,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,597,799.52. This represents a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,896 shares of company stock worth $6,049,629 over the last quarter. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on PCTY shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Paylocity from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Paylocity from $172.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCTY

About Paylocity

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.