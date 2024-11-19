Huntington National Bank Sells 574 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,872 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UBS. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in UBS Group by 11,313.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,389,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,218,317,000 after acquiring an additional 41,027,134 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,060,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,591,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508,422 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 162.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. now owns 5,016,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,747 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in UBS Group by 763.0% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 2,835,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,817 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in UBS Group by 20.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,779,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,115 shares in the last quarter.

UBS stock opened at $31.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.60. The company has a market cap of $102.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $25.94 and a fifty-two week high of $33.34.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. UBS Group had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

