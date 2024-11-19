I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.
I-Mab Stock Down 2.9 %
NASDAQ IMAB opened at $1.01 on Friday. I-Mab has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $2.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.40.
I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.44. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that I-Mab will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics in the fields of immuno-oncology and immuno-inflammation diseases primarily in the United States. It is developing Uliledlimab, a CD73 neutralizing antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; Givastomig, a bi-specific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of gastric and other cancers; and Ragistomig, a programmed cell death ligand-based tumor-dependent T cell engager, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of for solid tumors.
