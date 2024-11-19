Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN) Shares Sold by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,167 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned 1.04% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 16.4% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at $200,000. FSA Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter worth about $204,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:BJUN opened at $41.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.57. The company has a market cap of $98.39 million, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (BJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

