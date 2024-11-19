Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) Shares Sold by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report) by 52.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,113 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 6.8% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 104,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 409.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Insteel Industries by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Insteel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. 83.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insteel Industries Stock Down 1.0 %

Insteel Industries stock opened at $29.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.64 and a 200-day moving average of $31.20. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.74 and a 52-week high of $39.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.19 million, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Insteel Industries Announces Dividend

Insteel Industries ( NASDAQ:IIIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $134.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Insteel Industries, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th.

View Our Latest Analysis on IIIN

Insteel Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.