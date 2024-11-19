International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Shares Sold by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,324 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in shares of International Money Express by 133.3% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in International Money Express by 201.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 113.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Money Express by 1,277.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of International Money Express stock opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. International Money Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.17 and a 52 week high of $23.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $643.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.38.

Several analysts recently commented on IMXI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Money Express from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of International Money Express from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

