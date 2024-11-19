Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Price Target Raised to $12.50

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $11.00 to $12.50 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LUNR. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Machines from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.10.

Intuitive Machines Stock Performance

Insider Activity

LUNR stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.72. Intuitive Machines has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $14.90.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Altemus sold 138,568 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $1,538,104.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 910,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,111,200.90. This trade represents a 13.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 400,000 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $4,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 362,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,001. This represents a 52.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,763,571 shares of company stock valued at $38,671,383 over the last 90 days. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Machines during the second quarter worth $35,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Intuitive Machines during the third quarter worth $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Machines during the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Intuitive Machines during the third quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

