iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Bought by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLOT. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000.

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.98 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.96.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

