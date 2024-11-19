ITT Educational Services (OTCMKTS:ESINQ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

ITT Educational Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESINQ – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. ITT Educational Services shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded.
ITT Educational Services Price Performance
ITT Educational Services Company Profile
ITT Educational Services, Inc provides postsecondary degree programs in the United States. It offers master, bachelor, and associate degree programs to approximately 45,000 students; and short-term information technology and business learning solutions for career advancers and other professionals. The company's business education programs include accounting, business administration, financial services, manufacturing, marketing and advertising, and sales; and drafting and design programs consist of architectural and construction drafting, civil drafting, computer aided drafting, electrical and electronics drafting, industrial engineering technology, interior design, landscape architecture, mechanical drafting, and multimedia communications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ITT Educational Services
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Is Monolithic Power Systems a Screaming Buy After Near 40% Drop?
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Applied Materials Market Capitulates: Now is the Time to Buy
- About the Markup Calculator
- 3 Ultra-High Dividend Yield Stocks for the New Year
Receive News & Ratings for ITT Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.