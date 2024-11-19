JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Earns “Sell” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $5.50 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.43.

JetBlue Airways Stock Down 9.5 %

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $8.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average of $5.91.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.10. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of JetBlue Airways

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 1,951.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

