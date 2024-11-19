Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) CEO George Oliver Sells 110,616 Shares

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) CEO George Oliver sold 110,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $9,358,113.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,244,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,294,598.20. The trade was a 8.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

George Oliver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 15th, George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $8,494,125.85.

On Monday, September 16th, George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $8,038,392.05.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $83.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.93. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $87.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $55.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.29.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 28,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.6% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 17,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berry Wealth Group LP lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 25,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.21.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Johnson Controls International

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.